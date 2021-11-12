Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLO opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $567.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

EVLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

