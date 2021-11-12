GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $13.62 on Friday. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoPark stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

