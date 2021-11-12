GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $13.62 on Friday. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
