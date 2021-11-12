Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO remained flat at $$7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 89,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,286,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gevo by 196.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 660,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gevo by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gevo by 531.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

