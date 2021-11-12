Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 386.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,241,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.02. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

