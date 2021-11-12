Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 453,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.26. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 345.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

