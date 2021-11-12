Gina Mastantuono Sells 66 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93.

Shares of NOW opened at $679.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $659.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 623.17, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

