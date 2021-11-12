GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,589.80 ($20.77) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a market capitalization of £79.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,593.80 ($20.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,445.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,420.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

