Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global-e Online updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Global-e Online stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.98. 1,445,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.