Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

