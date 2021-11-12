Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

GLP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE GLP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $773.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.