Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,724,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.30. 23,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,966. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

