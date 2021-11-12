Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

GSL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 780,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

