Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Position Boosted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $37.89 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

