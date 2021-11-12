GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares valued at $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.07.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.