GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,934.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,833.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,627.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

