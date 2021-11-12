GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 878 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in American Express by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 84,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,951,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

American Express stock opened at $181.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 12 month low of $109.55 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.62. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

