GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $335.66 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.