GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 7,741 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $53.88 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $54.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

