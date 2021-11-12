GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,015,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,926 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JMST opened at $51.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.