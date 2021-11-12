Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 38,096 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Valvoline worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 45.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 222,566 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 11.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 264,649 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVV opened at $35.25 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

