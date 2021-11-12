Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 44,646 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,101.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $125.16 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

