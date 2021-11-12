Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Associated Banc by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 32.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Associated Banc by 17.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 4,214.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 497,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.