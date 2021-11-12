Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.45 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Quaker Chemical worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $270.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.35. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

