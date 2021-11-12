Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,360,428 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,360,428 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

