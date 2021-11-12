Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 404,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,751,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,246,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,619,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.
SWIM stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.
Latham Group Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
