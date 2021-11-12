GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. GoodRx updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDRX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. 16,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,004. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -47.70, a PEG ratio of 37.49 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $59.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

In related news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $162,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,123,386 shares valued at $48,408,123. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

