GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.21.

GoodRx stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,004. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.49 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 145,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $6,045,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 1,123,386 shares worth $48,408,123. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at about $4,439,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

