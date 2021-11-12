Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 183,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,815,998 shares.The stock last traded at $11.34 and had previously closed at $11.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

