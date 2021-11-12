Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 17th (OTCMKTS:GFORU)

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:GFORU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 17th. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GFORU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

