Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GRPH traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 152,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,031. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Graphite Bio stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.