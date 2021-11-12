Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after buying an additional 170,580 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Green Plains by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Green Plains by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.