Gregory A. Lang Sells 30,039 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,039 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $234,604.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,750 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

