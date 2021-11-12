Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. 1,753,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grocery Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 189.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Grocery Outlet worth $27,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.