Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report $232.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.32 million. Groupon posted sales of $343.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $968.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $966.42 million to $969.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $998.74 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $807.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.