GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,027. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 2.71. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.