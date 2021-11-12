Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.77

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.77 and last traded at $139.80, with a volume of 48820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $3.4886 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

