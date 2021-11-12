Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 72,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 774,060 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 770,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,122,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

