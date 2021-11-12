Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.

Shares of GIFI stock remained flat at $$4.16 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.