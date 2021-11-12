Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $181.03

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.03 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 210.50 ($2.75). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 210.50 ($2.75), with a volume of 447,453 shares.

GKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 181.03. The company has a market cap of £449.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

