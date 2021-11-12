Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.03

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 181.03 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 210.50 ($2.75). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 210.50 ($2.75), with a volume of 447,453 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GKP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of £449.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.31.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

