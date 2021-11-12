HackenAI Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00071852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,740.69 or 0.07304943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.20 or 1.00123461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020255 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

