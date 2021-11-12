Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 678.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

