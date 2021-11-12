Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

