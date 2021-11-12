Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by 335.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HBB opened at $16.80 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

