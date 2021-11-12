Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €186.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HNR1. Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €173.36 ($203.95).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €161.45 ($189.94) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €156.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €150.30. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

