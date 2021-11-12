Hans T. Schambye Buys 4,500 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CEO Hans T. Schambye acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $15,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. Galecto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.