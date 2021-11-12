Hardwoods Distribution’s (HDI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.50 to C$67.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.08.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$48.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$23.10 and a 12-month high of C$49.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

