Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLIT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,076. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $78,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

