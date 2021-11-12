Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.060-$0.090 EPS.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 175,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. Harsco has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Harsco news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.