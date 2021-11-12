HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VELO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,313,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,830,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,674,000.

NASDAQ:VELO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,405. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

